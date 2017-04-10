Kennewick Man's Genetics Suggest More Than One Route To North America
Genetic information from Kennewick Man shows the Bering Land Bridge may not have been the only route humans used to migrate to North America more than 10,000 years ago.a a a a A new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences uses genetic data from four skeletons found along the coast of Northern British Columbia and Southeast Alaska. Scientists compared that information to Washington's Kennewick Man and Montana's Anzick child.
