Kennewick man suspected of aiming pistol at another man

Kennewick police are trying to determine why a man aimed a pistol at another man outside of Dayspring Ministries on Monday. When police arrived at the ministries at 219 E. Columbia Dr., the suspect had already left in a black later model Chevrolet Corvette, according to the Kennewick police.

