Kennewick lawyer allegedly pockets $263,000 meant to pay clientsa back taxes
A Kennewick lawyer is charged with pocketing nearly $263,000 in clients' money instead of applying the payments to the couple's owed back taxes. The action was ordered by the state Supreme Court after evidence came to light from another client who had hired Neal to handle a dispute with the Internal Revenue Service.
