Judge rejects attempt to move Kennewick sex abuse trial out of town
A judge rejected an attempt Friday to move the sexual assault trial of former Kennewick High teacher William B. Pickerel to Spokane County. The Kennewick School District's lawyer argued unsuccessfully that too many potential jurors will be tainted by recent stories about two other Kennewick teachers and the district's former superintendent also accused of child sex crimes.
