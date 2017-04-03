From Kennewick to the UK, Southridge ...

From Kennewick to the UK, Southridge grad finding success in international pop band

Ross, 19, is part of the international pop band Over Atlantic, which recently released its first single, What Do I Gotta Do , and has an EP set to come out this spring. The band is playing several headline shows in the United Kingdom and will take off on a UK/European tour in support of Warner Bros.

