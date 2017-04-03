Ex-superintendent charged with attempted child trafficking
A former Kennewick school superintendent has been charged in federal court with arranging to have sex with two girls at a Richland hotel. The Tri-City Herald says 75-year-old Paul Rosier, of Olympia, faces one count of attempted child sex trafficking in U.S. District Court.
