Comedy star Gabriel a Fluffya Iglesias postponing April show in Kennewick

Comedy star Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias is postponing his sold-out April 27 show at the Toyota Center in Kennewick to September. The show now is set for 8 p.m. Sept.

