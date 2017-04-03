Columbia River Cowboy Gathering & Music Festival planned in Kennewick
Lacy J. Dalton will be the headliner on April 14, the opening night of the Cowboy Gathering at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick. From the popular Cowboy Idol contest to concerts and Cowboy Church, the event at the Benton County Fairgrounds is filled with activities to delight and entertain, said Judy Massengale, who organizes the event with her husband, Budd.
