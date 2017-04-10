Car Fire in Kennewick Destroys Dodge

Car Fire in Kennewick Destroys Dodge

An early morning car fire in Kennewick at the Edison Village Green Apartments caused quite the stir this morning for local residents. An eye witness says they saw the car, a white Dodge Stratus, driving north on Edison Street and observed fire coming from underneath the car.

