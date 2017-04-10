Car Fire in Kennewick Destroys Dodge
An early morning car fire in Kennewick at the Edison Village Green Apartments caused quite the stir this morning for local residents. An eye witness says they saw the car, a white Dodge Stratus, driving north on Edison Street and observed fire coming from underneath the car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAPP-TV Yakima.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kennewick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13)
|Mar 28
|Anonymous
|5
|How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri...
|Mar 18
|mmcandrew01
|1
|KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ...
|Mar '17
|believer
|1
|sanctuary citys
|Feb '17
|Khomeini c
|3
|Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd...
|Nov '16
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Filbert
|1
|Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Kennewick skier
|34
Find what you want!
Search Kennewick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC