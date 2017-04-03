Burglar kicks in elderly womana s doo...

Burglar kicks in elderly womana s door, gets arrested

Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

An apparent burglar who awoke an elderly woman when he kicked in her apartment door was arrested over the weekend on charges of second degree burglary. The Kennewick Police Department responded to reports of a burglary in progress at a complex at 1138 W. 10th Ave. The victim, 86, had woken to the sound of her door being kicked in.

