All aboard: Kennewick council tours potholes in trolley style

It was the municipal version of show and tell Tuesday evening as members of the Kennewick City Council toured some of the city's worst potholes and degraded pavement aboard one of Ben Franklin Transit's new trolley-style buses . Repairing extensive damage due to age and the harsh winter will be a thorny challenge for the council, but Tuesday's tour was a light-hearted opportunity to visit the city's worst stretches of road.

