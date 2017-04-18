Abandoned Pasco building yields gun, drugs, stolen items, and suspect
A firearm, drugs, stolen vehicle, stolen gun safe and numerous stolen tools were found in Pasco after the Tri-City Regional SWAT team secured a building on Monday. The Benton County Sheriff's Office was searching for Ramon Aguilar, 37, of Pasco, and found him before the SWAT team entered the former retail building at 403 W. Columbia St. for deputies, said Interim Sheriff Jerry Hatcher.
