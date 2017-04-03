60 years of hunter education safety c...

60 years of hunter education safety classes in the Tri-Cities

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

Ron Ruth, hunter education instructor, gives a brief overview on the history of the safety classes taught for 60 years in the Tri-Cities by members of the Richland Rod and Gun Club. Kennewick police remind people to call them when something suspicious takes place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kennewick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13) Mar 28 Anonymous 5
How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri... Mar 18 mmcandrew01 1
News KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ... Mar 15 believer 1
sanctuary citys Feb '17 Khomeini c 3
News Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd... Nov '16 Baptistism by Proxy 1
News Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share... Oct '16 Filbert 1
Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06) Sep '16 Kennewick skier 34
See all Kennewick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kennewick Forum Now

Kennewick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kennewick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Kennewick, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,406 • Total comments across all topics: 280,182,467

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC