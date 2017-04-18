2 hour Kennewick standoff ends with flash-bang grenades and arrest

Police surrounded an apartment for two hours to arrest a man for warrants, but he wasn't the suspect they were looking for. Richland police were investigating an armed robbery at an apartment Friday morning and believed one of the two suspects went to the Heatherstone Apartments at 1114 W. 10th Ave. in Kennewick, said Roman Trujillo, Kennewick police community relations officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.