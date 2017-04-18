2 hour Kennewick standoff ends with flash-bang grenades and arrest
Police surrounded an apartment for two hours to arrest a man for warrants, but he wasn't the suspect they were looking for. Richland police were investigating an armed robbery at an apartment Friday morning and believed one of the two suspects went to the Heatherstone Apartments at 1114 W. 10th Ave. in Kennewick, said Roman Trujillo, Kennewick police community relations officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Kennewick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13)
|Mar 28
|Anonymous
|5
|How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri...
|Mar '17
|mmcandrew01
|1
|KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ...
|Mar '17
|believer
|1
|sanctuary citys
|Feb '17
|Khomeini c
|3
|Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd...
|Nov '16
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Filbert
|1
|Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Kennewick skier
|34
Find what you want!
Search Kennewick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC