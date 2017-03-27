WSP to crack down on studded tires
If you still have studded tires on, Friday is the last day to get them taken off before getting a ticket. Steve Sakach over at "Steve's Tires and Auto Repair" in Kennewick said studded tires are harmful to bare roads, often tearing up the pavement but also wearing your studs.
