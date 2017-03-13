Woman allegedly punches security at Kennewick JCPenney
A loss-prevention employee at the retail store tried to stop a man and woman from leaving the store at 1321 N. Columbia Center Boulevard with unpaid for makeup, clothing and other merchandise, said Sgt. Ken Lattin.
