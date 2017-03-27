Use your cellphone, get a ticket during distracted driver month
April is distracted driving awareness month and extra police, deputies and state troopers are going to be focused on catching people driving distracted with their cellphones, according to the Washington Traffic Safety Commission . "This show of force calls attention to the public safety threat posed by drivers being distracted by texting or talking on their phones," said Angie Ward, WTSC program manager.
