Uber manager Alex Diaz to speak at chamber lunch Wednesday

Alex Diaz, territory manager for Uber Inc., will discuss innovation as the keynote speaker at the Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce annual meeting and awards luncheon Wednesday at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick. Locally, it is authorized to operate in Richland, Kennewick and West Richland but has been turned down by Pasco, where a divided City Council is concerned about fingerprinting potential drivers.

