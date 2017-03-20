Trump budget aims to eliminate Meals ...

Trump budget aims to eliminate Meals on Wheels programs

8 hrs ago

President Trump's first budget proposal includes some steep cuts. One of them: the elimination of community development block grants, a $3 billion dollar program that gives states and cities flexibility on how they combat poverty.

Read more at KVEW-TV Kennewick.

Kennewick, WA

