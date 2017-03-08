Tickets for Florida Georgia Line and Nelly concert in Kennewick go on sale March 17
Tickets for the Florida Georgia Line and Nelly concert planned in September at the Toyota Center in Kennewick go on sale at 10 a.m. March 17. Tickets cost $69.50 to $75 and will be available through LiveNation.com , Ticketmaster.com , by calling 800-745-3000 or through the Toyota Center box office. The superstar country duo and the best-selling rapper are stopping in Kennewick as part of their cross-genre tour, called The Smooth Tour.
