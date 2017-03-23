Spring snow melt feeds a spectacular Palouse Falls
John Panther of Kennewick shared this photo of the water crashing over the Palouse Falls. The Palouse River gauge measured the water level at nearly 13.2 feet deep at Hooper above the falls last week.
