School cams in Wisconsin catch student saving friend's life with Heimlich maneuver
A Wisconsin high school student uses the Heimlich maneuver to rescue a choking friend in the school cafeteria. Video shows the students at La Crosse's Central High School eating lunch when one begins to choke.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kennewick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri...
|Mar 18
|mmcandrew01
|1
|KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ...
|Mar 15
|believer
|1
|sanctuary citys
|Feb '17
|Khomeini c
|3
|Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd...
|Nov '16
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share...
|Oct '16
|Filbert
|1
|Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Kennewick skier
|34
|Energy Northwest plans Richland solar center, w... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kennewick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC