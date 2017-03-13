Our Voice: Open approach for Trios plan laudable
That's why it was a relief to hear that those in charge of the restructuring at Trios Health have pledged to be as open and straightforward about the process as possible. Now an outside firm has been hired to help make a course correction, and the changes may be tough to take - especially in certain departments and for certain people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Kennewick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri...
|23 hr
|mmcandrew01
|1
|KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ...
|Mar 15
|believer
|1
|sanctuary citys
|Feb '17
|Khomeini c
|3
|Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd...
|Nov '16
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share...
|Oct '16
|Filbert
|1
|Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Kennewick skier
|34
|Energy Northwest plans Richland solar center, w... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kennewick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC