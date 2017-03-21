Miss Tri-Cities to hold open house March 25 in Kennewick
Tayler Plunkett, 19, was crowned Miss Tri-Cities 2016 on June 23, at the Art Fuller Auditorium at Kennewick High School. The Miss Tri-Cities Scholarship Program invites anyone interested in being a Teen or Miss contestant, a Little Sister, an Ambassador, or a volunteer to attend an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. March 25. Miss Tri-Cities 2016 Tayler Plunkett and Miss Tri-Cities Outstanding Teen 2016 Abby Faulk will be present, and the members of the Miss Tri-Cities board will be available to answer questions.
