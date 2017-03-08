marc moreno
Kennewick WA Saturday the family of 19-year-old Marc Moreno, who died tragically in Benton County Jail one year ago, is one step closer towards a sense of peace. Family and friends gathered in front of Benton County Jail to celebrate the life of their friend, and loved one Marc Moreno who suffered from mental health issues and was found dead in his Benton County Jail cell March 11 of 2016.
