KPD seeks fugitive wanted on burglary...

KPD seeks fugitive wanted on burglary, drug charges

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KVEW-TV Kennewick

Kennewick police and Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers are looking for a fugitive wanted on charges of burglary and possession of a controlled substance. Brian S. Massey, 29, was last known to live in Soap Lake.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KVEW-TV Kennewick.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kennewick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ... 21 hr believer 1
sanctuary citys Feb 15 Khomeini c 3
News Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd... Nov '16 Baptistism by Proxy 1
News Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share... Oct '16 Filbert 1
Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06) Sep '16 Kennewick skier 34
News Energy Northwest plans Richland solar center, w... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Solarman 1
News Body found along railroad tracks near Tri-Cities (Dec '09) Aug '16 Dot 44
See all Kennewick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kennewick Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Benton County was issued at March 15 at 2:24PM PDT

Kennewick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kennewick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Kennewick, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,807 • Total comments across all topics: 279,579,196

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC