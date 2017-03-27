Kennewick womana s to do list - Tear off gas nozzle, go to gym, Taco Bell and jail
A Kennewick woman tore out a gas pump nozzle, went to the gym, Taco Bell and then jail on Tuesday night. Shannon M. Mellon, 45, of Kennewick, was arrested on suspicion of malicious mischief and driving while her license is suspended.
