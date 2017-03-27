Kennewick woman dies despite dispatcher coached CPR

Merridy Katherine Lockerby, 49, died after her daughter's boyfriend administered CPR until an ambulance arrived at the home in the 203000 block of East 14th Place, according to Benton County Interim Sheriff Jerry Hatcher. Kennewick Fire Department medical staff determined Lockerby was deceased and requested Benton County Sheriff's Office detectives as a formality.

