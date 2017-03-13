Kennewick School District reconsideri...

Kennewick School District reconsidering speaker for seniors

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

A speaker whose dating advice has drawn criticism, concern and applause across the nation may appear at Kennewick High School. The school district recently sent out a letter listing Brad Henning, based in Puyallup, as one of the options available for Saturdays seniors need to make up to keep graduation on June 3. Henning's proposed April 15 presentation, titled "Don't Take Love Lying Down," is designed to teach youth about healthy, long-lasting and happy relationships, the letter said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kennewick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ... 11 hr believer 1
sanctuary citys Feb 15 Khomeini c 3
News Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd... Nov '16 Baptistism by Proxy 1
News Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share... Oct '16 Filbert 1
Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06) Sep '16 Kennewick skier 34
News Energy Northwest plans Richland solar center, w... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Solarman 1
News Body found along railroad tracks near Tri-Cities (Dec '09) Aug '16 Dot 44
See all Kennewick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kennewick Forum Now

Kennewick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kennewick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Ireland
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
 

Kennewick, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,110 • Total comments across all topics: 279,570,093

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC