Kennewick School District reconsidering speaker for seniors

A speaker whose dating advice has drawn criticism, concern and applause across the nation may appear at Kennewick High School. The school district recently sent out a letter listing Brad Henning, based in Puyallup, as one of the options available for Saturdays seniors need to make up to keep graduation on June 3. Henning's proposed April 15 presentation, titled "Don't Take Love Lying Down," is designed to teach youth about healthy, long-lasting and happy relationships, the letter said.

