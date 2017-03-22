Kennewick sailor serves on missile cr...

Kennewick sailor serves on missile cruiser near Korea

Damage Controlman 2nd Class Ulises Hernandez, of Kennewick, calls out commands on the flight deck of USS Lake Champlain during a crash and salvage drill in the Korea Strait on March 19. Ulises Hernandez is a long way from his Kennewick home as he serves the Navy in the Indian and Pacific oceans. Damage Controlman Second Class Hernandez is serving aboard the USS Lake Champlain, which is a Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser, according to Navy spokesman Theodore Quintana.

