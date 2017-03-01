Kennewick police make suspect arrest after numerous commercial burglaries

Kennewick Police Detectives have been investigating a series of commercial burglaries that have been occurring since the beginning of the year. As a result of that investigation, the Kennewick Police Department and Pasco Police Department jointly executed search warrants, March 2nd, 2017, at two apartments located at 1531 W Yakima St. in Pasco, WA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KVEW-TV Kennewick.