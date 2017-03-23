Hundreds of Kennewick kids will soon ...

Hundreds of Kennewick kids will soon have a new place to call school

The school board recently approved a $20 million bid from Kennewick-based Chervenell Construction. The company is working on the new Westgate Elementary on Fourth Avenue.

