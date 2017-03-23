Have your say Thursday in Kennewick on salmon fishing seasons
Washington state fisheries managers will be in Kennewick on Thursday to discuss salmon in the mid and upper Columbia River and the Snake River before this year's fishing seasons are set. They plan a meeting 6 to 8 p.m. at the Kennewick Irrigation District, 2015 S. Ely St. The location was changed to the KID office after an earlier announcement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Kennewick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri...
|Mar 18
|mmcandrew01
|1
|KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ...
|Mar 15
|believer
|1
|sanctuary citys
|Feb '17
|Khomeini c
|3
|Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd...
|Nov '16
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share...
|Oct '16
|Filbert
|1
|Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Kennewick skier
|34
|Energy Northwest plans Richland solar center, w... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kennewick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC