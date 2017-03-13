Harsh winter pressures start of irrig...

Harsh winter pressures start of irrigation season in Mid-Columbia

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

An unusually cold and snowy winter has left Mid-Columbia irrigation districts hustling to finish maintenance and other projects and doing more repairs than usual before starting to deliver water. Several districts have announced that water delivery could start a little later than usual this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kennewick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri... 7 hr mmcandrew01 1
News KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ... Mar 15 believer 1
sanctuary citys Feb '17 Khomeini c 3
News Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd... Nov '16 Baptistism by Proxy 1
News Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share... Oct '16 Filbert 1
Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06) Sep '16 Kennewick skier 34
News Energy Northwest plans Richland solar center, w... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Solarman 1
See all Kennewick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kennewick Forum Now

Kennewick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kennewick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
 

Kennewick, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,194 • Total comments across all topics: 279,659,540

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC