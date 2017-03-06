Former Herald reporter Hill Williams ...

Former Herald reporter Hill Williams dies at age 91

17 hrs ago

During more than four decades in journalism, Hill Williams made a habit of translating scientific topics into plain English, from the dawn of the Atomic Age to the moon landings and the eruption of Mount St. Helens. "It isn't often you live through a genuine scientific revolution," Williams would write upon his retirement in 1991 after a long career at The Seattle Times.

