First fire, then water fills Columbia Irrigation District canal

Paulino Nafarrate, an employee of Columbia Irrigation District, aims a propane torch Monday at a pile of tumbleweeds filling the district's canal off East 10th Avenue near the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick. The workers are busy cleaning out the agency's canals before they are primed with water March 20 for the start of this year's irrigation season.

