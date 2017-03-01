Every 15 Minutes program helps spread...

Every 15 Minutes program helps spread alcohol awareness to youths

It was an emotional morning at River View High School where students and parents were engaging in the alcohol awareness program, "Every 15 minutes." Benton County Sheriff's Office, Kennewick Police department, and Benton County Fire were there to hear and share emotional accounts from families who lost children to drunk driving.

