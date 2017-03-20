Dayspring Ministries manager arrested...

Dayspring Ministries manager arrested trying to help house Kennewick homless

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KVEW-TV Kennewick

With the recent addition of a temporary homeless encampment in Kennewick near highway 395 and Vista Way, many in the community are responding. The temporary encampment is supported by the River of Life Church and Dayspring Ministries, who say they were just trying to provide safe shelter for the homeless in our community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KVEW-TV Kennewick.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kennewick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sanctuary citys Feb 15 Khomeini c 3
News Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd... Nov '16 Baptistism by Proxy 1
News Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share... Oct '16 Filbert 1
Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06) Sep '16 Kennewick skier 34
News Energy Northwest plans Richland solar center, w... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Solarman 1
News Body found along railroad tracks near Tri-Cities (Dec '09) Aug '16 Dot 44
News Jehovaha s Witness conventions planned in July ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Anchor07 1
See all Kennewick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kennewick Forum Now

Kennewick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kennewick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Wall Street
 

Kennewick, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,557 • Total comments across all topics: 279,435,292

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC