Dayspring Ministries manager arrested trying to help house Kennewick homless
With the recent addition of a temporary homeless encampment in Kennewick near highway 395 and Vista Way, many in the community are responding. The temporary encampment is supported by the River of Life Church and Dayspring Ministries, who say they were just trying to provide safe shelter for the homeless in our community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVEW-TV Kennewick.
Add your comments below
Kennewick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sanctuary citys
|Feb 15
|Khomeini c
|3
|Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd...
|Nov '16
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share...
|Oct '16
|Filbert
|1
|Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Kennewick skier
|34
|Energy Northwest plans Richland solar center, w... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Solarman
|1
|Body found along railroad tracks near Tri-Cities (Dec '09)
|Aug '16
|Dot
|44
|Jehovaha s Witness conventions planned in July ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Anchor07
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kennewick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC