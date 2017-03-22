Clothing drive set for March 25
Chico's at Columbia Center is holding a clothing drive to benefit Chaplaincy Hospice Care from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. March 25 at 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick. Customers are encouraged to bring in gently used clothing that will be donated to Chaplaincy's newest store, Repeat Boutique.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Kennewick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri...
|Mar 18
|mmcandrew01
|1
|KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ...
|Mar 15
|believer
|1
|sanctuary citys
|Feb '17
|Khomeini c
|3
|Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd...
|Nov '16
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share...
|Oct '16
|Filbert
|1
|Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Kennewick skier
|34
|Energy Northwest plans Richland solar center, w... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kennewick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC