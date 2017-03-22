Clothing drive set for March 25

Chico's at Columbia Center is holding a clothing drive to benefit Chaplaincy Hospice Care from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. March 25 at 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick. Customers are encouraged to bring in gently used clothing that will be donated to Chaplaincy's newest store, Repeat Boutique.

