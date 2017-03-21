Burlesque Brew in Kennewick celebrates 10 years

Kennewick's corseted coffee house celebrates its 10th anniversary Friday with free drinks, specials and a chance for customers to take photos with its burlesque baristas. Burlesque Brew is the brainchild of Tristin Rau, an Everett native who opened a less-racy version of the coffee house at 5303 W. Metaline Ave., near Kamiakin High School, in 2007.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.