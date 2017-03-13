Artistic tribute to Pi

Stained glass artist Virginia Davidson works Tuesday on her tribute to Pi Day, an annual celebration of the mathematical constant, at her home in Rancho Reata near Kennewick. Davidson was inspired to make the colorful mathematical creation after her husband, Jim, derived a simple version of the formula first identified in 1655.Pi Day is observed on March 14 since 3, 1, and 4 are the first three significant digits of Pi - the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter.

