A Night at Hogwarts event planned March 3 at Kennewick library

A Night at Hogwarts event is planned from 5 to 8 p.m. March 3 at the Mid-Columbia Libraries branch at 1620 S. Union St., Kennewick. The branch is holding the event to wrap up a monthlong celebration featuring the new J.K. Rowling's Magical World exhibit and other Harry Potter-themed events throughout the library system.

