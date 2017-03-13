3 men wanted for using same stolen credit card in Kennewick
Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding three suspects who used the same stolen credit card in Kennewick on Feb. 10. Police say the stolen car was used at several stores, each time by a different person. Police have store surveillance footage of at least three men who are believe to have used the card.
