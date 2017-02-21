Yakima, Tri-Cities make list of best 'unsuspecting' restaurants in Washington
It may not be "official," but central and southeast Washington apparently offer some of the best food in the state. Ellensburg, Yakima, Kennewick and Union Gap all made the list of "12 Unsuspecting Restaurants In Washington With Food So Good It Should Be Illegal" on the website Only In Your State.
Kennewick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sanctuary citys
|Feb 15
|Khomeini c
|3
|Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd...
|Nov '16
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share...
|Oct '16
|Filbert
|1
|Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Kennewick skier
|34
|Energy Northwest plans Richland solar center, w...
|Sep '16
|Solarman
|1
|Body found along railroad tracks near Tri-Cities (Dec '09)
|Aug '16
|Dot
|44
|Jehovaha s Witness conventions planned in July ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Anchor07
|1
