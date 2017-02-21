Yakima, Tri-Cities make list of best ...

Yakima, Tri-Cities make list of best 'unsuspecting' restaurants in Washington

It may not be "official," but central and southeast Washington apparently offer some of the best food in the state. Ellensburg, Yakima, Kennewick and Union Gap all made the list of "12 Unsuspecting Restaurants In Washington With Food So Good It Should Be Illegal" on the website Only In Your State.

