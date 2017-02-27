VIDEO: Metro Mart in Pasco robbed by man with tire iron

A man robbed the Metro Mart in Pasco using a tire iron on Monday morning at 4 a.m. The Pasco police ask anyone recognizing the robber in the video to call them at 509-545-3421. A man claimed to have a gun when he robbed the Sky Market in Pasco at 5 p.m. on Wednesday night.

