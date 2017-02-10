Veteran says she was denied manicure over service dog

A Tri-City native says she has filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice after a local business refused to serve her, apparently because she was accompanied by a service dog that helps her manage anxiety related to her military service. Taylor Smith, 20, said she and a cousin headed to the Orchard Spa nail salon in Kennewick recently to mark her return to civilian life after serving in the Marine Corps with a festive set of nails.

