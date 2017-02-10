Veteran says she was denied manicure ...

Veteran says she was denied manicure over service dog

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Stars and Stripes

A Tri-City native says she has filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice after a local business refused to serve her, apparently because she was accompanied by a service dog that helps her manage anxiety related to her military service. Taylor Smith, 20, said she and a cousin headed to the Orchard Spa nail salon in Kennewick recently to mark her return to civilian life after serving in the Marine Corps with a festive set of nails.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kennewick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sanctuary citys Jan 31 Well Well 2
News Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd... Nov '16 Baptistism by Proxy 1
News Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share... Oct '16 Filbert 1
Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06) Sep '16 Kennewick skier 34
News Energy Northwest plans Richland solar center, w... Sep '16 Solarman 1
News Body found along railroad tracks near Tri-Cities (Dec '09) Aug '16 Dot 44
News Jehovaha s Witness conventions planned in July ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Anchor07 1
See all Kennewick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kennewick Forum Now

Kennewick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kennewick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
 

Kennewick, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,221 • Total comments across all topics: 278,811,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC