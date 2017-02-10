Veteran says she was denied manicure over service dog
A Tri-City native says she has filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice after a local business refused to serve her, apparently because she was accompanied by a service dog that helps her manage anxiety related to her military service. Taylor Smith, 20, said she and a cousin headed to the Orchard Spa nail salon in Kennewick recently to mark her return to civilian life after serving in the Marine Corps with a festive set of nails.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Add your comments below
Kennewick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sanctuary citys
|Jan 31
|Well Well
|2
|Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd...
|Nov '16
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share...
|Oct '16
|Filbert
|1
|Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Kennewick skier
|34
|Energy Northwest plans Richland solar center, w...
|Sep '16
|Solarman
|1
|Body found along railroad tracks near Tri-Cities (Dec '09)
|Aug '16
|Dot
|44
|Jehovaha s Witness conventions planned in July ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Anchor07
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kennewick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC