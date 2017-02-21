Vandalism spree leaves windows broken...

Vandalism spree leaves windows broken at 14 Kennewick locations

On Thursday night, rocks were picked up and thrown through windows of parked vehicles, houses and a couple of businesses. Seven were broken in a 30 minute time span between midnight and 6 a.m. They were in the 800 blocks of West Volland Street and North Fisher Street, as well as along North Morain Street, between West Clearwater Avenue and West Fifth Avenue.

