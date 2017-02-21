Vandalism spree leaves windows broken at 14 Kennewick locations

On Thursday night, rocks were picked up and thrown through windows of parked vehicles, houses and a couple of businesses. Seven were broken in a 30 minute time span between midnight and 6 a.m. They were in the 800 blocks of West Volland Street and North Fisher Street, as well as along North Morain Street, between West Clearwater Avenue and West Fifth Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.