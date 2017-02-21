UW expert: Repatriation Act failed tribes in Ancient Ones case

Colville Tribal Chairman Michael Marchand - who gave his DNA to help prove the Ancient One, or Kennewick Man, was related to Columbia River tribes - says the federal law giving them rights to ancestral remains and artifacts failed them. "They have a law in place that's pretty much black-and-white, and they pretty much decided that the law doesn't apply in this situation," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.