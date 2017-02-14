Trios Health employee fired after all...

Trios Health employee fired after alleged misuse of credit card

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

She was charged in Benton County Superior Court with first-degree theft, with the aggravating circumstance that the crime was a major Blowers didn't show up for her court date and a warrant has been issued for her arrest, said Terry Bloor, chief deputy prosecutor. Blowers allegedly rang up $11,510 in unauthorized charges on a credit card she was supposed to use for medical equipment and medical supplies as a purchasing agent in Trios' Materials Management department, according to court documents and the auditor report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kennewick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sanctuary citys Jan 31 Well Well 2
News Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd... Nov '16 Baptistism by Proxy 1
News Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share... Oct '16 Filbert 1
Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06) Sep '16 Kennewick skier 34
News Energy Northwest plans Richland solar center, w... Sep '16 Solarman 1
News Body found along railroad tracks near Tri-Cities (Dec '09) Aug '16 Dot 44
News Jehovaha s Witness conventions planned in July ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Anchor07 1
See all Kennewick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kennewick Forum Now

Kennewick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kennewick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
 

Kennewick, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,503 • Total comments across all topics: 278,868,256

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC