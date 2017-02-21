Tribes lay remains of Kennewick Man to rest
More than 200 members of five Columbia Plateau tribes and bands gathered at an undisclosed location over the weekend to lay the remains of the man they call the Ancient One to rest. The announcement was made on Sunday by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, the Tri-City Herald reports .
